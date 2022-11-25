Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt

Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery.

According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.

The robbery victim stated that as he closed the passenger door and walked around the vehicle, he was approached a man, who was pointing a gun at him, and demanding his car keys.

He complied with the suspect and gave him his keys and then opened the passenger door, telling a woman to get out of the vehicle.

The suspect then got into the driver’s seat and fled the location in the vehicle.

The vehicle was located a short while later unoccupied at an apartment complex at 12603 Woodforest.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build and wearing black pants.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

