Motorcyclist dies in Temple after crashing with car

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a car this evening in Temple, according to police.

They responded to the crash just shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, their identity is unknown as next of kin has not yet been notified.

The section of W. Adams Ave. near the scene is closed and drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.