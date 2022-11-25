Ohio woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say(Jeff Cook)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department, a woman drove her car off the road into Lake Erie Friday morning.

Firefighters reported that the woman was driving her car on Twilight Drive near Mentor Beach Park.

Officials said around 9 a.m. that she drove into the lake and was transferred to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

