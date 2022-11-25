Ohio woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department, a woman drove her car off the road into Lake Erie Friday morning.

Firefighters reported that the woman was driving her car on Twilight Drive near Mentor Beach Park.

Officials said around 9 a.m. that she drove into the lake and was transferred to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.