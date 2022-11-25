Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy

Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a five vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening.

Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6:24 p.m. Nov. 23 to heavy holiday traffic on I-35 North when a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck failed to control speed and collided with a 2018 Mitsubishi SUV where the two victims were seated in the backseat

The Mitsubishi then collided with a 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up truck operated by Buckholts woman 32-year-old who had a was a 30-year-old passenger and two toddlers ages 4 and a 3-year-old.

The collision caused the Ford to collide with a 2015 Ford Versa passenger car Cedar Park woman, 25, who then crashed into a 2018 Nissan Altima passenger car, operated by 25-year-old Alabama driver with a Killeen man, 23.

As a result of the crash, two boys, 13 and 8-years-old, died on scene and were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Duffield.

Next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

The extent of injuries to all others involved is still pending at this time, according to Texas DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko.

Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
