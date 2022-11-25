Texas wins Black Friday matchup over Baylor

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - On a gloomy and cold Black Friday on the Forty Acres, the #23 Texas Longhorns needed a victory over Baylor to keep their hopes of a spot in the Big 12 Championship game alive.

Baylor was trying to bounce back from a heart breaking loss to rival TCU by way of a last second field goal from the Horned Frogs.

Like many of Baylor’s games this year the game went into the fourth quarter hanging in the balance for either team.

And like many Baylor games this season, the opponent was able to make big plays when it counted the most.

Baylor was able to take a 27-24 lead in the fourth quarter on a scoop and score by Junior defensive lineman, Gabe Hall after strip sack by Al Walcott.

On the very next drive Texas didn’t throw the ball once. Instead, they handed the ball to the dynamic running-back duo of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson 11 times. The drive was capped off by a Robinson touchdown to bring the score to 31-27.

Robinson finished what is likely to be his final game at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium with 179 yards on 29 carries and scored twice.

Baylor still had an opportunity to take the lead. But on the ensuing drive, Baylor Quarterback, Blake Shapen threw a back breaking interception into double coverage over the middle. Texas never looked back as Roschon Johnson scored his second touchdown of the day on the very next drive to make it 38-27.

Texas will finish the regular season 8-4. While Baylor will finish a disappointing 6-6 after coming into the season with lofty expectations.

