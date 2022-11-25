We’re not finished with the rain just yet!

Black Friday is here and thankfully it looks like the weather will mostly cooperate if you’re out shopping! I’d still keep an umbrella handy throughout the day because we can’t rule out rain at any point, but the trend has been notably drier. Today’s forecast calls for around a 50% chance of rain, mostly in the afternoon, but rain chances will climb to 100% overnight tonight. With widespread clouds, temperatures today will start in the 50s and pretty much stay there. Mist and drizzle is the most likely type of precipitation you’ll see this morning and it should be fairly widespread. As far as steady rain goes, however, those rain chances are near 20%. If we were to see steady rain for the first part of the day, it’ll likely fall near and west of Highway 281. Elsewhere, the morning mist and drizzle should give way to some scattered rain moving in from the south during the afternoon. Not everyone will see afternoon rain and some may actually stay completely dry. Rain chances will climb to around 50% by 4 PM today.

If you’re planning on Black Friday shopping after sunset, you’ll probably run into some weather issues. Rain will gradually become more widespread after sunset with a 100% chance of rain returning around midnight! Widespread and locally heavy rain will move through from roughly 11 PM through sunrise Saturday. We’ll potentially hear a few rumbles of thunder and there’s a small chance for some small hail within any thunderstorms, but severe weather chances are very limited. The widespread overnight rain starts to depart around sunrise. We’ll likely still see some rain through at least 8 AM, but most of the area should be dry by 10 AM. There’s a small chance for some wrap around rain on the back side of the departing area of low pressure, but North Texas is more favored for the additional Saturday showers. We’ll likely see some peeks of sunshine through the clouds Saturday afternoon and temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 50s, but full sunshine should return Sunday! While travel issues are expected along the East Coast, we’ll be sunny and comfortable with highs reaching the low-to-mid 60.

More clouds return Monday, but we’ll still see enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the mid-60s again. Believe it or not, thanks to gusty south winds ahead of an approaching storm system, our high temperatures Tuesday will likely be 10°+ warmer than average! Rain chances are only near 20% Tuesday, Tuesday night, and early Wednesday as this cold front moves through and boy, what a cold front it’ll be! Despite moving through without a ton of precipitation, the cold front will drop highs into the low-to-mid 50s Wednesday with sunshine! The next storm system could roll through next weekend but there’s a large amount of uncertainty in the forecast after Wednesday. Some forecast models have the next storm system swinging through and significantly dropping temperatures while others show a substantial warm up. Toss a coin and that’s about what next weekend’s forecast is like (for now).

