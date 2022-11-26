13,000 wreaths laid at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans

Saturday marked the 16th annual Wreaths for Vets event
13,000 silk wreaths were laid on veteran tombstones at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
13,000 silk wreaths were laid on veteran tombstones at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - From the sound of Taps, to hundreds of volunteers laying 13,000 silk wreaths on veteran tombstones, every American soldier was honored Saturday morning at the 16th annual ‘Wreaths for Vets’ wreath laying ceremony.

“I just think it’s such a moving tribute, and such a memorable way to say ‘your service is gone but not forgotten’,” Hilary Shine, a member of the Wreaths for Vets organizing committee, told KWTX.

“Almost everyone knows someone or has a relative or loved one interred here,” Cyd West, treasurer of Wreaths for Vets, said.

One of the interred at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, where the ceremony took place, is Marcel Hull. His daughter, Jessica, was there to pay tribute to him today.

“He passed away in 2019, and we’ve come here for the last three years,” Jessica Hull said. “And it’s just such an honor to come up here every year and lay the wreath for him.”

Jessica told KWTX her father served in the military for 20 years before retiring as a Fort Hood major.

“It’s an honor to be out here to be with family and friends who have experienced the same loss,” Hull continued. “And it’s an honor to be out here to thank everyone who has served and is still serving today.”

The wreath laying ceremony is a tradition that started in 2006 with just 600 wreaths, but continues to grow each year.

“It has certainly grown far beyond that,” Shine said. “Now it’s 13,000. and someday it will number 50,000. Just seeing the crowds that come out every year to lay wreaths… it just ensures it will go on in perpetuity.”

The wreaths are schedule to be retrieved from the cemetery in mid-January.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
Killeen PD in the area of Andover Drive in Killeen
Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody
Zaccariah Sutton and Pamela Wedlock
Amber Alert discontinued: Abducted East Texas boy found safe

Latest News

fastcast south bosque sunny school
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule reacts from the sideline in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA...
Nebraska hires former Baylor coach to lead football program
Fire generic
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex