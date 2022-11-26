Drier weather and even some sunshine in store for the weekend after this morning rain moves out

It was a wet and stormy night across Central Texas. Be careful if you’re doing any traveling this morning, those roads are wet after all that rain. We’re gradually seeing rain end southwest to northeast throughout the morning hours. Everyone looks to be rain free before lunchtime. Forecast models are bringing in that drier air as the upper level low lifts further northeast. We may still see some wrap around showers/sprinkles on the back side of this system across our northern and eastern counties into the afternoon, but the better chance for rain showers Saturday afternoon looks to be across North Texas. After the morning rain, we may see some peeks of sunshine through the clouds Saturday afternoon and temperatures will mostly warm into the mid-to-upper 50s. We may see some upper 40s in our western areas and low 60s for our eastern and southeastern areas.

Sunday features more sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s! A slight warming trend continues Monday into Tuesday. More clouds return throughout the day on Monday, but we’ll still see enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the mid-60s again. We look to see the warmest temperatures we’ve seen since November 10th on Tuesday as gusty south winds pump in warmer and more humid air. Highs on Tuesday are forecast to reach into the mid 70s, which is likely to be 10°+ warmer than average.

A cold front is set to slide into Central Texas late Tuesday into early Wednesday. As the front moves through we could see a few showers and storms, but the better chances look to form to our south and east. It’ll be a strong front as our temperatures will dip back into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday and lows in the 30s! Another front and storm system could roll through next weekend, but there is a lot of uncertainty with what’s going to happen with that system.

The Waco Regional Airport picked up 2.33 inches of rain on Thursday. This now makes Thanksgiving 2022 the wettest Thanksgiving on record beating the old record wettest Thanksgiving back in 1958 when 1.24″ of rain fell. That 2.33″ was also 0.02″ shy of the record rain amount for November 24th set back in 1913.

