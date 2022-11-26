Get ready for a glorious Sunday after a chilly and cloudy Saturday

The rain cleared Central Texas Saturday morning. Drier but breezier conditions have been left behind as the area of low-pressure departed our area. That upper-level low has been racing off to the northeast today. We still have seen some lingering cloud cover associated with that system, but we did manage to see some occasional peeks of sunshine return in parts of Central Texas throughout the day.

Temperatures have been influenced by the low and its associated cloud cover. Highs Saturday afternoon have been in the colder west in the upper 40s and warmer out east around 60°. Drier air continues to move in from the west throughout the evening and overnight hours. As clouds clear and winds die down overnight, temperatures will get very chilly Sunday morning. We look to start the day off with low temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Get ready for a gorgeous day on Sunday. After a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon after a full dose of sunshine takes place across Central Texas. The warming trend continues into the start of the work week. More clouds return throughout the day on Monday, but we’ll still see enough sunshine and breezy south winds to boost temperatures into the mid 60s again.

The warmest day of the week will be on Tuesday. We’re expecting to see the warmest temperatures we’ve had since November 10th. Gusty south winds pump in warmer and more humid air. Highs on Tuesday are forecast to reach into the mid to upper 70s, which is likely to be 10° to 15° warmer than average. After a warm and spring-like day on Tuesday, a cold front is set to dive south Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will be a strong cold front and bring a 20°+ swing in our temperatures. Highs drop back into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday and morning temperatures dip down into the 30s! As the front moves through we could see a few showers and storms across our eastern and southeastern areas, but the better chance look to pass further to our east.

We may see another warming trend Friday into the weekend before another cold front may try to move into Central Texas. There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the forecast for late next week into the following weekend. Forecast models are in disagreement on when the front moves in and if it could bring Central Texas any rain or storms. We may see that front slide in during the early parts of the following week, which looks to be our next chance for a big cool down. Much more to come on this!

