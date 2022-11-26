Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon.

It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights.

Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of the building.

The fire was under control within around 15 minutes, but the unit received significant damage.

Other units received minor smoke damage.

One occupant had to be transported to the hospital, but their condition is not known.

A Harker Heights firefighter was also treated for a minor injury.

According to a press release, a pet dog was unable to make it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

