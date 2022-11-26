Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man

By ALEX KELLER
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officers shot and killed a man in McKinney this afternoon after, police claim, he threatened his mother with an axe and tried to flee.

McKinney police said that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Dr.

A woman called 911 and reported that her 30-year-old son had threatened her while holding an axe, but that she was able to get away safely.

A spokesperson for the department claimed that after police arrived at the Magnolia Ranch apartment, they began chasing the man on foot “and at some point, shots were fired by the officer.” The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was not clear what prompted the officer to shoot and kill the man.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
Killeen PD in the area of Andover Drive in Killeen
Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody
Zaccariah Sutton and Pamela Wedlock
Amber Alert discontinued: Abducted East Texas boy found safe

Latest News

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule reacts from the sideline in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA...
Nebraska hires former Baylor coach to lead football program
Fire generic
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
fastcast foggy road mist drizzle dreary weather
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Businesses in Downtown Temple are ready for Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday is expected to be more popular than Black Friday, according to study