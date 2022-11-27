10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!
The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair
Christmas at the Silos- Christmas at the Silos
The Big Christmas Expo- The Big Christmas Expo!
Wild Lights at the Cameron Park Zoo begins-Wild Lights | Cameron Park Zoo
Lights of West- Lights of West Christmas Light Park
Shop Small Reception- Shop Small Saturday Reception
Christmas at Robinson Family Farm- Christmas At Robinson Family Farm
BLORA Lights- Nature In Lights At BLORA
Christmas Bound- Christmas Bound
Improv Against Humanity- Improv Against Humanity
