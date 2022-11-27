10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!

Click the links below to find out more information:

The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair

Christmas at the Silos- Christmas at the Silos

The Big Christmas Expo- The Big Christmas Expo!

Wild Lights at the Cameron Park Zoo begins-Wild Lights | Cameron Park Zoo

Lights of West- Lights of West Christmas Light Park

Shop Small Reception- Shop Small Saturday Reception

Christmas at Robinson Family Farm- Christmas At Robinson Family Farm

BLORA Lights- Nature In Lights At BLORA

Christmas Bound- Christmas Bound

Improv Against Humanity- Improv Against Humanity

