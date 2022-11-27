5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported.

Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.

They found the woman deceased at the home and Aspen was missing.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aspen’s location or the deceased woman to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
Killeen PD in the area of Andover Drive in Killeen
Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody
Zaccariah Sutton and Pamela Wedlock
Amber Alert discontinued: Abducted East Texas boy found safe

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
A crime scene is taped off at New Season Church in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 26,...
Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church
Temple police arrest a man in connection with a sexual assault call.
Temple PD: early morning gunfire incident leads to property damage