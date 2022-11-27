Coast Guard rescues 4 from shrimp boat taking on water

Coast Guard rescues 4 from shrimp boat taking on water 11 miles south of Jamaica Beach, Texas
Coast Guard rescues 4 from shrimp boat taking on water 11 miles south of Jamaica Beach, Texas(US Coast Guard)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The United States Coast Guard rescued four men from a shrimp boat taking on water near Galveston Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 1:20 a.m. Nov. 25 from Coast Guard Station Galveston watchstanders reporting a 31-foot shrimp boat taking on water with three people aboard.

An urgent marine information was broadcast and directed the launch of a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

Once on scene, the RB–M crew reported that the shrimp boat, the Captain Alex, was 86 feet in length and had four people aboard.

According tp the press release, The boat crew passed over a P-6 pump and two crew members to assist with dewatering the vessel.

“Due to significantly oily water found in the engine room, the RB–M crew was unable to dewater the vessel,” said the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard crew removed the four men from the shrimp boat and transported to Station Galveston.

No injuries were reported.

The shrimp boat, which reportedly sank, is reported to have a maximum potential of 17,000 gallons of diesel aboard.

The Coast Guard continues to monitor pollution response efforts.

