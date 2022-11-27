Copperas Cove home total loss in fire

Fire destroys home in Copperas Cove
Fire destroys home in Copperas Cove(Copperas Cove Fire Department (Facebook))
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a home on fire Friday night, according to a post they made on Facebook.

Several agencies helped in the response including Fort Hood Fire, Killeen EMS and Hamilton EMS. They say thankfully no one was injured.

Unfortunately, the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

