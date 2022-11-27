Get ready for a glorious Sunday!

Saturday started out with rain but then things dried out across Central Texas. It stayed mostly cloudy and chilly although we saw the sun peeking out some yesterday. Those clouds cleared out across Central Texas overnight into our Sunday morning and now it’s a chilly start to the second half of the weekend. We’re seeing temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s across our area this morning.

Get ready for a gorgeous day today. After a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon after a full dose of sunshine takes place across Central Texas. The warming trend continues into the start of the work week. More clouds return throughout the day on Monday, but we’ll still see enough sunshine and breezy south winds to boost temperatures into the mid 60s again.

The warmest day of the week will be on Tuesday. We’re expecting to see the warmest temperatures we’ve had since November 10th. Gusty south winds pump in warmer and more humid air. Highs on Tuesday are forecast to reach into the mid to upper 70s, which is likely to be 10° to 15° warmer than average. After a warm and spring-like day on Tuesday, a cold front is set to dive south Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will be a strong cold front and bring a 20°+ swing in our temperatures. Highs drop back into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday and morning temperatures dip down into the 30s! As the front moves through we could see a few showers and storms across our eastern and southeastern areas, but the better chance looks to pass further to our east.

We may see another warming trend Friday into the weekend before another cold front may try to move into Central Texas. There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the forecast for late next week into the following weekend. Forecast models are in disagreement on when the front moves in and if it could bring Central Texas any rain or storms. We may see that front slide in during the early parts of the following week, which looks to be our next chance for a big cool down. Much more to come on this!

RAIN TOTALS: It’s been needed, but it was a very wet Thanksgiving holiday across Central Texas. Thanksgiving 2022 is now the wettest Thanksgiving on record as 2.33″ of rain fell at the Waco Regional Airport. Rain totals over 72 hours - Thursday into Saturday morning - mostly ranged from 1.5″ to nearly 4″ across Central Texas with a few isolated amounts above 4.5″!

