Killeen’s Armed Services YMCA hosts its first annual Giving Tuesday to benefit military families

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen is asking Central Texans to do their part in helping the non-profit organization raise $50,000 for its first Giving Tuesday this year.

Just like any YMCA, the ASYMCA in Killeen provides community programming, athletic facilities and child care to its clients, but it also has special services created specifically for military families.

One of these is the Five-Star Food Market, a food pantry with an emphasis on benefitting active-duty and veteran service members and their families.

“Our military -- enlisted, active and veterans -- are having food insecurity issues,” Cori Risener, director of financial development at ASYMCA Killeen, told KWTX. “30% in our community are experiencing food insecurity issues, of enlisted men. 10% of our veterans are having food insecurity issues.”

Risener told KWTX the need goes beyond food items.

“I can tell you right now, a big thing we need is diapers,” Risener said. “We’ve got a lot of young military families and diapers are expensive.”

Giving Tuesday is a way to continue raising money to help active duty military families, and the best way to do it, Risener says, is through donations.

“Of course you can text to give, you can call in, we have a phone bank as well as a QR code,” she said. “We have all of that going all day on November 29th, so everything helps.”

A donation of $50 can also feed a military family for a week, alleviating the burden of rising food costs, while a donation of $100 sends a military child to sleepaway Summer Camp, where they’ll have enriching outdoor fun and form bonds with other children.

Those looking to help can do so here, or by texting “ASYMCA GIVE” TO 254-637-0699.

