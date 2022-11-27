Small Business Saturday support goes a long way, Central Texas business owners say

Over the past year, businesses have dealt with drought, inflation and supply chain issues
Over this past few months, business have seen everything from the drought to inflation.
Over this past few months, business have seen everything from the drought to inflation.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This year, Small Business Saturday looks a little different after a year of challenges of everything from the drought to inflation.

“People were doing more spur of the moment purchases where I think it’s more intentional this year,” Kay Callin, owner of Callin Creations, said.

On Saturday Fire Base Brewing Company provided a space for vendors at a Small Business Saturday market amid the challenges.

Business owners like Callin said customers are now sometimes thinking twice before spending due to inflation. Plus for businesses the price of certain materials and ingredients have gone up.

Callin and her husband run Callin Creations which specializes in customized towels and microwave bowl holders.

“The fabric that my husband uses, the towels that I use, all the materials we use have gone up in price,” she said.

Theadora Clifton owns “Black Moons Rise” a Harker Heights-based business that sells homemade spices and pickled vegetables with ingredients from Texas farmers. Her biggest challenge came with this year’s drought.

“A lot of vegetables went away really quick because a lot of the things weren’t growing,” Clifton said. “The onions were in short supply because people were looking for the same thing.”

Even with supply chain issues and inflation, business owners like Joe Braxton are trying to do whatever they can to keep costs as low as possible for customers.

“People don’t have as much discretionary income,” Braxton, owner of It’s A Texas Thing, said. “Some of the stuff people would buy wax melts, room sprays and even some of the other vendors have seen a drop in traffic because people are spending more on food.”

As the nation pinches pennies amid inflation, these three business owners say every penny towards them goes a long way.

“It’s great to support your neighbors,” Braxton said. “These things are made in people’s garages and sheds. They may be your next door neighbor.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

