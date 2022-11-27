Temple PD: early morning gunfire incident leads to property damage

No injuries have been reported at this time.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple residence and two vehicles were struck by bullets Sunday morning.

Temple Police Officers responded at 12:18 a.m. Nov. 27 to the 800 block of S. 28th St. after receiving multiple calls of gunfire in the area.

After arriving on scene, officers located one home and two vehicles that had been struck by bullets.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, according to Temple Police. No injuries have been reported at this time.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

