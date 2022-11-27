Temple Police respond to early morning gunfire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police Officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th St. at 12:18 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of gunfire in the area.

After arriving on scene, officers located one home and two vehicles that had been struck by bullets.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, according to Temple Police.No injuries have been reported at this time.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

