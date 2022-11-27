Two Central Texas teens charged in burglary of a vehicle following security camera footage given to police by resident

(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,(McLennan County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas teenagers have been arrested by the Robinson Police Department following the report of a burglary in a neighborhood from a resident who saw them on their security camera.

Officers were called at around 11:56 p.m. Nov. 26 in response to a burglary of a motor vehicle in progress in the Kettler subdivision.

Officers immediately responded and began patrolling the area by car and on foot.

When the suspects were trying to leave the neighborhood, officers made an investigative traffic stop and identified them based on the description given by the citizen and by the surveillance footage provided, according to police.

Stephon Lucas, 18, and Paul Williams III, 19, were arrested and transported to McLennan County jail, where they were charged with three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

The stolen items were found in their possession and returned back to the victims.

“Later the same day, additional burglaries were reported, including stolen firearms,” said police.

These cases are pending further investigation.

