Warmer weather as we head back to work and school

What a B-E-A-UTIFUL Sunday it has been! We sure did earn this beautiful day after all the dreary and chilly days we’ve seen over the past week. Waking up Sunday morning it was chilly. Morning lows dropped down into the mid 30s to mid 40s. A full dose of sunshine allowed our temperatures to climb back into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. Those temperatures you felt today were right around normal for this time of the year, which is 65°.

As we head back to work and school Monday morning you’ll want those warm coats. Temperatures look to be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Monday we’ll start to see breezy south winds return, which will bring an increase in moisture. Cloud cover looks to increase in Central Texas late in the day into the overnight hours. Temperatures look a few degrees warmer than Sunday and climb into the mid 60s to low 70s.

The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday. We’re expecting to be the warmest we’ve been since November 10th. Gusty south winds pump in warmer and more humid air. Highs on Tuesday are forecast to reach into the mid to upper 70s, which is likely to be 10° to 15° warmer than average.

After that warm Tuesday, a cold front is set to dive south early Wednesday morning. This will be a strong front and will bring a 20° to 30° temperature swing. Highs drop back into the upper 40s to mid 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows dip down into the 30s Thursday morning, with some likely dropping below freezing. Rain chances do not look as promising with this cold front. As the front approaches from the north on Tuesday, a few showers and storms could pop up throughout the day, but the better chance to see rain will be off to our east. In fact, there is a chance for severe storms across areas east of I-45.

We may see a few showers pass through Central Texas Thursday into Friday as a weak upper-level disturbance moves in from the west. Rain chances remain on the slim side and a lot of us will miss out on measurable rain this week. Forecast models keep some low end rain chances in the forecast into next weekend. The better chances may pass to our north as a cold front stalls. There is still a lot of uncertainty with what plays out next weekend. Models are bringing another strong front into Central Texas early in the following work week. More details to come on this throughout the week as forecast models get into better agreement on timing and rain potential.

