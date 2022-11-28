6-year-old boy in Gun Barrel City dies of possible carbon monoxide poisoning

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By ALEX KELLER
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a child died in Gun Barrel City yesterday of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Nov. 26, 2022, just after 9:00 a.m., the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments responded to a 911 call about a possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the 100 block of Garret Ln.

When they arrived, police and fire crews found a 3-year-old girl, two 4- and 6-year-old boys, and a 26-year-old woman. The 6-year-old boy was unresponsive.

First responders immediately began life-saving measures and all four were taken to the hospital, where the boy succumbed to his injuries. The two other children were reported to be in critical condition, but the woman is expected to recover.

Police are now investigating what might have led to the boy’s death and to determine if any crimes were committed.

