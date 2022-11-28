College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day

Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy...
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Thanksgiving Day.

Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy Lane. Police think she could have left the area with “someone unrelated to her who could be placing her in an unsafe situation.”

Aliah is 5′3,” 125 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

