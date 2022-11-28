Despite high spending, some Central Texas businesses aren’t offering Cyber Monday deals

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Cyber Monday is arguably one of the most important days of the year for businesses, even more so than Black Friday according to Business Insider.

With deals often lasting just 24 hours, it’s a way for businesses to increase their online sales amid the busy holiday season.

“Today, across the U.S., consumers are expected to spend about $11.3 billion dollars, which is a ton of money to spend in one day,” Katie Galan, a representative from the Better Business Bureau, told KWTX.

It’s a ton of money that some local stores in Central Texas are hoping to capitalize on. One is Lenna Lane, a lifestyle boutique and hat bar in Temple.

“I am having 25% off everything on the website and free shipping,” Ademaris Price, owner of Lenna Lane, said. “I decided to do a Cyber Monday sale because it’s something exciting to offer consumers. A lot of big box companies offer it.”

Price says the sale is a way to give back to her customers.

“I think it’s a good way to show, it’s almost like customer appreciation,” Price said. “‘Thank you for supporting me, so here’s an incentive to keep purchasing’.”

But other local business aren’t as interested in capturing dollars online today. Amy Thomas, the owner of Zooty’s boutique in Temple, says Cyber Monday sales aren’t her focus.

“When you’re kind of thin on man power, and man hours, there’s only so much you can do in a day,” Thomas told KWTX. “And that’s why it’s important to me that my customers have my undivided attention.”

Thomas isn’t offering any special online sales today because to her, nothing beats an in-store experience.

“When people wanna shop online, they’re gonna shop online. When people want to touch and feel, they’re gonna come to our store,” Price said. “If someone puts something on, and we’ll say ‘there’s other things that look better on you’, you’re not gonna have that online.”

