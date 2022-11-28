Driver who attempted to elude DPS on I-35 crashed near Abbott, found hiding in shed

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of Dodge Challenger who attempted to elude troopers who initiated a traffic stop on I-35 south of West in McLennan County was taken into custody in the Abbott area in Hill County, said Sgt. Ryan Howard with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The pursuit began at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 28. DPS said the driver failed to stop and evaded Troopers until reaching the Abbott area.

According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect wrecked the Challenger before attempting to flee on foot.

The suspect was eventually apprehended while attempting to hide in a shed, DPS said.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s dual K-9 team assisted in locating the suspect by taking authorities to the barn where he was hiding. Its deputies also helped locate contraband thrown from the suspect’s vehicle, which appears to be marijuana, according to McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The name of the suspect was not released and no further information was provided.

This is a developing story.

The barn in the Abbott area where the suspect was allegedly hiding. (Courtesy Photo)

