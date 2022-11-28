Open Court: Trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women

BEXAR COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - After four years, all eyes are on the trial of a former Border Patrol agent and accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz.

The trial began Monday morning in Bexar County.

The former Border Patrol agent is accused of murdering four women; Melissa Ramirez, Claudia Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu, and Jannelle Ortiz in Laredo back in 2018.

Ortiz allegedly picked up the women on San Bernardo Avenue, took them to the outskirts of Laredo and shot them “execution style “, according to the Webb and Zapata District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.

All of four women were left for dead on the side of I-35.

Aside from the four counts of capital murder that Ortiz faces; he’s also being charged with assaulting and unlawfully restraining what would have been his fifth victim Ericka Pena.

Pena was the first witness to take the stand during Monday’s Trial.

In her testimony she described her past with drug abuse and prostitution and how she met David.

She also described to the jury and court the night she escaped from Ortiz, how he allegedly pointed a gun to her face and how she was able to flee and seek the help of law enforcement.

The law enforcement officers she encountered who are Texas State Troopers were also present during the trial and are expected to take the stand.

They will be describing the moments they saw Pena and was transpired afterward.

Ortiz faces life in prison without parole.

