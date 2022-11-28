Suspected catalytic converter thieves nabbed by College Station PD K9

Police say an alert citizen tipped them off to the criminal activity.
Among the items seized by police were four stolen catalytic converters, 3 saws, blades, and...
Among the items seized by police were four stolen catalytic converters, 3 saws, blades, and marijuana.(Photo provided by College Station Police Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police took three men into custody after an alert citizen tipped them off to suspicious activity on Texas Avenue.

At the time of this story, the suspects were not identified but police shared the following summary of what happened:

#seesomethingsaysomething came into play last night at 4:36 am when officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Texas Ave for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle.

Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle and that vehicle was found at a hotel on University Dr. 3 male suspects were in the vehicle when it was found. One of these males took off on foot but was no match for the speed of K9 Ciro. During a search of the vehicle, officers located 4 cut catalytic converters, 3 sawzalls, blades, and marijuana.

All 3 of these male suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Brazos County Jail. The male suspect that ran on foot was treated at a local hospital before being booked into jail.

Great work night shift patrol and thank you to the citizen who reported this incident!”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Zaccariah Sutton and Pamela Wedlock
Amber Alert discontinued: Abducted East Texas boy found safe

Latest News

File KWTX Photo: Lott Police Department
Former Lott police chief files whistleblower lawsuit against city alleging retaliation, discrimination
Jason Charles Clay and Trisha Meyer are both facing charges related to the sale of a giraffe...
The sale of a giraffe in Robertson County turns into a criminal investigation
Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver
Louie Minor, Bell County Precinct 4-elect, is trying to collect enough signatures for a...
Prop A supporter pursues referendum after Harker Heights council overturns marijuana decriminalization ordinance
Despite high spending, some Central Texas businesses aren’t offering Cyber Monday deals
Why some Central Texas businesses aren't offering Cyber Monday deals