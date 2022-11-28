Waco man who killed girlfriend pleads guilty after prosecutors reduce capital murder charge

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who shot and killed his girlfriend in 2020 in what police described as a fatal escalation of domestic violence was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Michael Matthew Howard Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to murder Monday after prosecutors reduced a capital murder charge and recommended 55 years in prison.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and canceled Howard’s trial, which had been set to begin Monday.

Howard, who has been jailed 837 days waiting for his case to be resolved, confessed in the August 2020 shooting death of his 21-year-old girlfriend, SaKyra Young, an incident Young’s family and friends are using to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Waco police responding to reports of gunfire found Young lying in the 2900 block of McFerrin Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. Police reported Young was shot as she drove on McFerrin, causing her to crash into a fence.

A witness who knows Howard reported seeing him carrying Young after he shot her, according to court records.

“SaKyra Young was holding the back of her neck, saying her neck hurt and Michael Howard said to (the witness) to help him,” an arrest affidavit states. “(The witness) told (officers) that he told SaKyra Young to be real still and tried to lower her to the ground not to hurt her neck.”

After she was on the ground, Howard pulled out a gun, shot Young in the head and ran away, according to the affidavit.

Police found Howard hiding under a blanket as he rode in a car near the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Gholson Road about three hours after the shooting.

Young’s family and friends have established the Forever Young Scholarship in Young’s memory to help raise awareness about domestic violence.

Howard must be given credit for serving at least half of his 55-year term before he can seek parole.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.