Warmer for Tuesday ahead of next front

Clouds build overnight, as well as moisture, and we are going to start off Tuesday morning with some drizzle and fog. We see mild temperatures in the morning - in the 50s/low 60s. Th clouds and fog burn off by lunchtime, sunshine takes over and jumps temperatures into the upper 70s for Tuesday afternoon. If you like warmer weather - take advantage of it! Waking up Wednesday morning will bring a big weather difference!

Our next cold front arrives Tuesday night and will quickly move through the region. Windy and drier weather will be coming down the pipeline into Central Texas. The drier weather means more sunshine on Wednesday, but it’s a dry and colder airmass that will take over. Afternoon highs will only climb into the low to mid 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. The breezy north wind will keep an extra chill around too, with gusts around 25-30 mph on Wednesday. Clear sky, dry air, and lighter winds overnight Wednesday into Thursday gets us around freezing - make sure to have a place for your pets and plants indoors after tonight.

The upswing in temperatures and clouds comes back for the end of the week. Highs Friday are back close to 70° and the weekend looks to keep the warmer weather around. We won’t have as much sunshine though as clouds are anticipated to be thick starting with Friday’s warmup. Over the weekend and early next week, there could be a few chances for rain, but totals look minimal at this time.

