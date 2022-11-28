Wild temperature swings set to close out November

Although we don’t have any major storm systems bringing high rain chances for the foreseeable future, we’re set to see at least two cold fronts move through over the next 10 days and we’ll see high temperatures change by almost 10° each day over the next few days! Despite another round of chilly temperatures this morning in the upper 30s and low 40s, we’re expecting high temperatures to warm up above average into the upper 60s and even the low 70s this afternoon! South winds gusting to near 20 MPH will help to boost those late day temperatures today and today’s gusty south winds will eventually latch on to warm and humid air in the Gulf of Mexico and pull that into Central Texas. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-50s Tuesday around midnight, but the warm and humid air will boost Tuesday’s morning temperatures into the mid-60s with a few isolated sprinkles moving through. Tuesday’s morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the gusty south winds will boost highs into the upper 70s!

Don’t go breaking out the summer clothes. Despite high temperatures Tuesday nearly 15° above average, a strong cold front pushes through late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. This front likely won’t bring us much in the way of precipitation with only a 20% chance of a morning or midday shower, but it’ll cause the high temperatures to drop off a cliff. Morning temperatures Wednesday starting in the upper 30s and low 40s likely only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s despite mostly sunny skies. Gusty north winds nearing 30 MPH Wednesday will keep wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day. Winds go calm Thursday, but lingering moisture in the atmosphere could kick off a stray shower or two.

Our next best chance for rain arrives this weekend and early next week. We won’t see any cold fronts swing through this weekend, but humid air moves back in. Thursday’s highs remain in the low 50s but will warm into the mid-60s Friday, into the upper 60s and low-70s Saturday and Sunday, and then finally into the mid-70s next Monday. Another cold front may swing through Monday with potentially a second front moving through Tuesday into Wednesday. With all of these frontal boundaries hanging around, rain chances will stay near 20% Saturday through at least Tuesday. As far as temperatures go, we’re expecting highs in the mid-70s Monday to slip into the mid-50s by next Wednesday.

