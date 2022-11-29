Bryan man sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder conviction

Marcus Joshua was convicted of Capital murder for the Dec. 6, 2020 robbery and killing of a Normangee man
Marcus Joshua was convicted of Capital murder for the Dec. 6, 2020 robbery and killing of a...
Marcus Joshua was convicted of Capital murder for the Dec. 6, 2020 robbery and killing of a Normangee man(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County jury convicted a Bryan man of Capital murder for the robbery and killing of an 85-year-old Normangee man in 2020.

Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 after an extensive investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Four other other suspects have also been charged with the victim’s murder.

On the afternoon of Dec. 6, 2020, Leon County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call at the home of Lloyd Anderson. When officers arrived on the scene Anderson was found with several gunshot wounds and later died.

Authorities say the four suspects left the scene in a vehicle which resulted in a chase into Limestone County. The vehicle crashed and three suspects were arrested, the fourth got away on foot but was later found and arrested.

Joshua’s trial lasted seven days and the jury heard from witnesses that included law enforcement and members of the Anderson family. He was remanded to the custody of Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis and will be taken to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), according to the Leon County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
Cecily Anne Aguilar
Mayra Guillen: Cecily Aguilar to appear in federal court Tuesday
West middle schooler spreading awareness and inspiration to Central Texas
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
West child fights illness over 1,000 miles from home
Central Texans come together to support family through a Thanksgiving nightmare