“Consistency? What’s that?” says the weather

Six Flags, take note! The weather we’ll see over the coming days should be the inspiration for your next roller coaster as we go up and down and up and down again over the next week and a half. We’ve already seen one major temperature change from yesterday and another major temperature change arrives tonight! Temperatures this morning are starting out in the mid-to-upper 60s! We’re kicking off the day almost 30° warmer than yesterday morning thanks to a surge of humidity that has moved in. The humidity likely won’t bring us much in the way of rain, outside of a few isolated morning sprinkles or a stray storm near and east of I-45 late today, but the humidity will help to boost our highs into the upper 70s and even the low 80s late this afternoon. Despite the morning cloudiness, we’ll see at least a bit of afternoon sunshine too. A strong cold front swings through overnight tonight. Winds will increase from the north and gust to near 30 MPH helping to drop morning lows into the upper 30s. The front clears out the humidity so skies will be sunny Wednesday, but temperatures will only reach the low-to-mid 50s for highs.

Another round of moisture will move back in Thursday but arrives late enough into the day to allow morning lows to dip close to freezing. While it’ll only be rural and low-lying locations that may actually reach 32° for a low, there will be a chance for some patchy frost to form. What may be a sunny start to the day Thursday should turn to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day as the moisture arrives with highs only reaching the mid-50s. We likely won’t see any rain Thursday, but a few stray showers are possible Friday with highs rebounding right back into the upper 60s and low 70s. A weak front moving through Saturday could spark a stray shower or two, but mostly cloudy skies and a lack of any cold air behind this front will keep Saturday and Sunday’s highs about the same in the upper 60s and low 70s. The weak front could stir the atmosphere up enough to allow moisture to return bringing us a 30% chance of scattered showers Sunday.

The next front, which will actually significantly drop temperatures again, arrives either Monday or more likely early Tuesday. The front should again struggle to bring us precipitation, outside of a few isolated showers Monday or Tuesday, but it’ll drop highs from the upper 70s Monday into the low 70s Tuesday and then into the mid-509s next Wednesday and Thursday. As we typically see around this time of year, the shallow depth of the cold air in the atmosphere behind next week’s front will keep moisture in the mid-to-upper atmosphere. That means that we’re still expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies to stick around and we could also see isolated showers behind the front too. As of now, there’s not one day with appreciable rain chances or high rainfalls totals through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.