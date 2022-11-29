Degrees of Science: The GLOBE Program with Dr. Allison Leidner

In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks with Dr. Allison...
In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks with Dr. Allison Leidner about the GLOBE Program. The Global learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program provides students and the public worldwide the opportunity to contribute to scientific research by making observations where they live. The GLOBE Program allow students to make observations in the classroom and for “citizen scientists” to contribute through their app.(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks with Dr. Allison Leidner about the GLOBE Program.

The Global learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program provides students and the public worldwide the opportunity to contribute to scientific research by making observations where they live.

The GLOBE Program allow students to make observations in the classroom and for “citizen scientists” to contribute through their app.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
File Photo
Voters upset after two central Texas city councils push back on marijuana decriminalization measures approved at ballot box

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
“Consistency? What’s that?” says the weather
fastcast bluebonnets image
Warmer for Tuesday ahead of next front
KWTX Fastcast Images
Wild temperature swings set to close out November
fastcast back to school school bus fall trees partly cloudy
Warmer weather as we head back to work and school