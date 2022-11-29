Degrees of Science: The GLOBE Program with Dr. Allison Leidner

(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks with Dr. Allison Leidner about the GLOBE Program.

The Global learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program provides students and the public worldwide the opportunity to contribute to scientific research by making observations where they live.

The GLOBE Program allow students to make observations in the classroom and for “citizen scientists” to contribute through their app.

