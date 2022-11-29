Find the coats by tonight

We say goodbye to the warmth again (for now). A strong cold front swings in overnight. Winds will increase from the north and gust to near 30 MPH helping to drop morning lows into the upper 30s. The front clears out the humidity and clouds so it’s back to will be sunny weather for Wednesday. Even with the sunshine, temperatures will only reach the low-to-mid 50s for highs tomorrow. The strong, north wind adds an extra chill factor and Central Texas will feel around freezing to start Wednesday. Winds will gradually calm through Wednesday night setting the stage for temperatures to actually fall close to freezing for Thursday morning. The chill is back for a few days...

Another round of moisture will move back in Thursday bringing back the cloudy sky. We likely won’t see any rain Thursday, or Friday (outside of some light drizzle). Friday we see a warm up - with highs returning to the upper 60s and low 70s. A weak front moving through Saturday could spark a stray shower or two, but mostly cloudy skies and a lack of any cold air behind this front will keep Saturday and Sunday’s highs about the same in the upper 60s and low 70s. The weak front could stir the atmosphere up enough to allow moisture to return bringing us a 30% chance of scattered showers Sunday.

The next front, which will actually significantly drop temperatures again, arrives either Monday or more likely early Tuesday. The front should again struggle to bring us precipitation, outside of a few isolated showers Monday or Tuesday, but it’ll drop highs from the upper 70s Monday into the low 70s Tuesday and then into the mid-509s next Wednesday and Thursday. As we typically see around this time of year, the shallow depth of the cold air in the atmosphere behind next week’s front will keep moisture in the mid-to-upper atmosphere. That means that we’re still expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies to stick around and we could also see isolated showers behind the front too. As of now, there’s not one day with appreciable rain chances or high rainfalls totals through the middle of next week.

