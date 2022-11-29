Killeen City Council to hear update on homelessness and mental health plan

The study has now identified nine-distinct “clinical tracks” which are essentially different...
The study has now identified nine-distinct “clinical tracks” which are essentially different categories of people experiencing homelessness.
By Alex Fulton
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In Bell County on average a person experiencing homelessness remains unhoused for close to seven years, according to a new study. The cities of Killeen and Temple are trying to reduce that number and pave a path forward out of homelessness through the Homeless and Mental Health Strategic Plan with consultant Robert Marbut Jr.

The consultant has now identified nine-distinct “clinical tracks” which are essentially different categories of people experiencing homelessness. The nine categories will be presented to the Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

“You must deal with each clinical track very differently, so we’re going to talk about the clinic tracks,” Marbut said.

These clinical track subgroups include veterans without jobs and people with substance abuse disorders. Marbut said each one has different needs, whether helping them find a job or addressing the substance abuse disorder.

“The most important thing to do is stop the growth of homelessness before you can even start to address reducing homelessness we need to stop the in flow of homelessness,” he said.

Killeen and Temple have spent the last several months working with Marbut. The study seeks to answer these questions: how do you deal with people that have been on the street for a very long time and what do you do to stop that.

“Dr. Marbut conducted a series of focus groups with several agencies including EMS and medical personnel,” Rashawn Smith, City of Killeen special projects coordinator, said.

Marbut said in Bell County a disproportionate number of homeless people are coming in from outside the county. The goal now is to stop that flow and figure out a path to recovery.

“If a person starts to experience homelessness, the most important thing you can do is help them recover and that’s almost always in their hometown,” he said.

In January the consultant will present a more comprehensive strategic plan to both the Temple and Killeen City Councils. The councils will vote on whether to adopt all of the strategic plan, parts of it or none of it.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar facing up to 30 years in prison after guilty plea in Vanessa Guillen’s killing
Review
God of War: Ragnarok - The Hardwired Review
File Graphic
Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck
Julie Hays and Megan Boyd
Megan Boyd with latest on Cecily Aguilar court appearance