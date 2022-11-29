Mayra Guillen: Cecily Aguilar to appear in federal court Tuesday

Mayra Guillen tweets of the suspect’s appearance
Cecily Anne Aguilar
Cecily Anne Aguilar(Foto de la cárcel. KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Cecily Aguilar,24, will be in federal court today in the 2020 murder of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, according to a tweet from Guillen’s sister Mayra Guillen.

“TOMORROW, we will face this monster in court. She will be pleading GUILTY or not guilty...,” tweeted Guillen on Monday evening.

Aguilar is named in an 11-count superseding indictment with aiding her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who investigators believe killed Guillen, dismembered her body and buried her remains.

Guillen, whose family recently filed a lawsuit against the Army, was last seen on the night of April 22, 2020, in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters. Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, 2020, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered remains later confirmed to be hers.

KWTX’s Megan Boyd confirmed with the family’s attorney of the appearance in court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Aguilar’s trial to begin on Jan. 23, 2023.

