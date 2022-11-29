Nonprofit building house for Central Texas children awaiting foster homes purchases land, plans to break ground in 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit looking to build a house for children awaiting foster care placement took a big step forward, purchasing land with plans to break ground in January 2023.

The Isaiah 117 House McLennan County had been looking for a land donation or land to purchase since announcing its plan to build a home in the area.

The exact location of the land is not being announced, but volunteers say it’s near Baylor University.

Donations, which totaled over half a million dollars at the spring fundraiser alone, allowed the group to make the purchase and volunteers have just started clearing the land.

“We are so excited to share that Isaiah 117 house now has land,” said local advisory team member Stacey Wensil.

With the land secured, the nonprofit held a breakfast at George’s restaurant, where the restaurant provided a free meal, and invited contractors to come learn ways in which they could help. The group is hoping to get as much labor and supplies donated as possible.

“We had about 50 people attend from all over the county representing various parts of the construction process,” Wensil said. “So, we are really excited to kick off this next phase of building this home.”

Hundreds of community members have volunteered over the last year to fundraise through everything from a luncheon and dinner to a lemonade stands and yard signs for purchase in order to spread the word about the Isaiah 117 house.

Volunteers say the build can’t come soon enough. In McLennan County, more that 500 kids were placed in the foster care system in 2020.

When a child is placed into the care system out of concerns for their safety, their first stop is usually a child protective services office. There, they could wait for hours, days - even weeks - before a suitable home can be found.

Usually, they show up with nothing but the clothes on their back, but this house would change that.

Two program coordinators have already been hired and all other workers will be volunteers.

The nonprofit hopes to open sometime in mid 2023.

If you are interested in helping with the construction of the home, you can email mclennantx@isaiah117house.com.

