Overnight shooting leaves one injured

Temple Police investigating
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:08 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - – At 12:31 a.m. Tuesday November 29th officers responded to an incident in the 300 block of E. Ave F.

One male was shot and taken to the hospital.

The extent of the victims injury is currently unknown.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Temple police are currently investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298- 5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

