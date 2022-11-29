Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.

Johnson died at the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

