Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reported active shooter at Savannah High School on Wednesday was a hoax, according to school officials.

Law enforcement first received the call close to 9 a.m. that several people were injured in a school shooting. Multiple agencies responded to the school and began evacuating the building and investigating the scene.

An official with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said this call end up being a hoax and no one was injured.

Chuck Kearns, with Chatham Emergency Services, said one person was treated for a seizure at the school.

Since finding out that there wasn’t a shooting on campus, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says it’s a big sigh of relief for the community.

Mayor Johnson also said the spread of rumors and misinformation about what’s going on fed into the fear of the day.

While it turned out to be a hoax, Mayor Johnson says moments like today are still alarming to the community.

“It’s very scary for parents. I think we thank God that it wasn’t true. We hug our children a little tighter, and we’ll be able to move on. I think that obviously there’s a larger investigation that the FBI and hopefully Savannah Police will be involved in about who started it. We have to make sure that we are very clear that that type of behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” Mayor Johnson said.

This call was one of many false reports or hoaxes across several school districts in Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp released a statement saying, “the FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism.”

The FBI field office in Atlanta has stated they’re aware of the threats made against several schools today, and they’re supporting local law enforcement as needed.

There were similar fake school shooting reports in South Carolina in early October.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’
Central Texas camel
Central Texas camels and livestock travel all over the state to participate in live nativity scenes during the Christmas season
FILE: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talks with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. (Erin Schaff/The New York...
U.S. Senate gives final passage to same-sex marriage bill without support from Cruz and Cornyn
Bryan Police are investigating a homicide on Cavitt Ave.
Bryan Police investigating homicide on Cavitt Ave.