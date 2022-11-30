Beverly Hills man accused of assaulting blind, disabled father

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A Beverly Hills man who police say assaulted his 80-year-old blind and disabled father, prevented him from leaving his residence, and then tried to fight officer, remains jailed on a variety of charges.

Beverly Hills police arrested Timothy Ray Fuentes, 46, after Fuentes’ blind father called police Monday to report his son assaulted him because he wouldn’t give him his debit card.

Officers responding to the home in the 4000 block of Sherry Lane reported they saw the elderly man in the doorway of the home as they approached and witnessed Fuentes “push him against the wall repeatedly,” according to an arrest affidavit.

As officers approached, Fuentes pulled his father inside the home and locked the door. Officers reported hearing a loud crash from inside the home and heard Fuentes yelling at his father, the affidavit alleges.

Officers ordered Fuentes to open the door before entering through a sliding glass window. The officer reported Fuentes threw a punch at him as he tried to enter through the window. The officer said he shot Fuentes with an electronic stun gun, but only one probe stuck to his body.

The officer shot him again with his Taser and reported he was able to gain entry to the home and place Fuentes under arrest while other officers got his father out of the home.

Fuentes, while in handcuffs, “began threatening to kill and harm officers on scene repeatedly,” the affidavit alleges.

Fuentes remains jailed under bonds totaling $16,000, charged with assault against an elderly or disabled individual, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest and making a terroristic threat against peace officers.

