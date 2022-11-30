Bryan Police investigating homicide on Cavitt Ave.

Bryan Police are investigating a homicide on Cavitt Ave.
Bryan Police are investigating a homicide on Cavitt Ave.(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officers with the Bryan Police Department are currently at a home in the 2200 block of Cavitt Ave. investigating a homicide.

Not much information has been released but officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Right now Cavitt Ave. is closed from E. Carson St. to Howard St. as police continue their investigation. They’re asking people avoid the area.

KBTX has a crew on scene and we’ll continue updating this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Latest News

FILE: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talks with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. (Erin Schaff/The New York...
U.S. Senate gives final passage to same-sex marriage bill without support from Cruz and Cornyn
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Driver, without a seatbelt on, killed in crash
The Mauna Loa eruption continues to pose no threat to communities, but lava flows have crossed...
Central Texas captivated by Mauna Loa, BU volcanologist explains eruption’s significance