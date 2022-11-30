Bryan Police investigating homicide on Cavitt Ave.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officers with the Bryan Police Department are currently at a home in the 2200 block of Cavitt Ave. investigating a homicide.

Not much information has been released but officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Right now Cavitt Ave. is closed from E. Carson St. to Howard St. as police continue their investigation. They’re asking people avoid the area.

KBTX has a crew on scene and we’ll continue updating this story as more details are released.

Officers are in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue working a homicide. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Lc3Ah61oRm — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 30, 2022

