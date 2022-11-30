Bryan Police investigating homicide on Cavitt Ave.
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officers with the Bryan Police Department are currently at a home in the 2200 block of Cavitt Ave. investigating a homicide.
Not much information has been released but officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Right now Cavitt Ave. is closed from E. Carson St. to Howard St. as police continue their investigation. They’re asking people avoid the area.
KBTX has a crew on scene and we’ll continue updating this story as more details are released.
Officers are in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue working a homicide. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Lc3Ah61oRm— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 30, 2022
