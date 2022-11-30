Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson.

“According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states.

“We are officially all clear now and returning to school as normal.”

The district did not specify the nature of the “false report” and did not explain what a “hold” meant.

No further information was provided.

