Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Edward Kimmel / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

Clinton said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and is “doing fine overall.”

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” the former president said. “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Latest News

Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are making their second trip to the U.S. as...
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize