Savannah High on lockdown for unconfirmed reports of gunman, no injuries reported

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirms law enforcement are on scene at Savannah High and Savannah Early College High School for unconfirmed reports of a gunman in the area of their campus.

The school system says there is no information to confirm that the reports are accurate. SCCPSS says they take all threats seriously and have evacuated all students to a safe location and parents will be notified of their reunification plan as soon as possible.

LEO on site @ Savannah High and Savannah Early College this morning in response to unconfirmed reports of a gunman in the area of the campus. A lockdown was initiated. There is no information to confirm that the reports are accurate; however, we take all threats very seriously. — ChathamCountySchools (@SCCPSS) November 30, 2022

Chuck Kearns with Chatham EMS confirms they have treated one person for a seizure at the school. A Savannah Police officer on the scene tells WTOC no one was injured.

WTOC can confirm multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene at this time.

Pennsylvania Avenue and Capital Street are currently closed by law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.