Savannah High on lockdown for unconfirmed reports of gunman, no injuries reported

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirms law enforcement are on scene at Savannah High and Savannah Early College High School for unconfirmed reports of a gunman in the area of their campus.

The school system says there is no information to confirm that the reports are accurate. SCCPSS says they take all threats seriously and have evacuated all students to a safe location and parents will be notified of their reunification plan as soon as possible.

Chuck Kearns with Chatham EMS confirms they have treated one person for a seizure at the school. A Savannah Police officer on the scene tells WTOC no one was injured.

WTOC can confirm multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene at this time.

Pennsylvania Avenue and Capital Street are currently closed by law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Latest News

The Mauna Loa eruption continues to pose no threat to communities, but lava flows have crossed...
Central Texas captivated by Mauna Loa, BU volcanologist explains eruption’s significance
ERCOT and PUC provide power grid update
ERCOT and PUC provide power grid update before winter
Texas A&M student shares her battle with rare bone cancer, Aggies show support
Texas A&M student shares her battle with rare bone cancer, Aggies show support
PUC Chair Peter Lake and ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas provide an update to Texans about the winter...
ERCOT and PUC provide update on Texas power grid ahead of winter