‘It made me feel happy’: Central Texas girl sold handmade jewelry to buy stuffed animals for kids in the hospital

Peyton Bennett, 8, called her month-long effort “Peyton’s Pets for Patients.”
Peyton Bennett, 8, called her month-long effort “Peyton’s Pets for Patients.”(Courtesy Photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young girl from Central Texas will be spreading holiday cheer later this week, delivering nearly 50 stuffed animals to kids in the hospital after she spent months making handmade jewelry and selling it in order to raise the money to buy the gifts.

Peyton Bennett, 8, called her month-long effort “Peyton’s Pets for Patients.”

“It made me feel happy because I’m doing a nice thing,” she said.

Peyton learned how to make the bracelets and earrings this summer from her “Grammie” Karen Hixson, who lives in China Spring.

She even set up shop at the China Spring Civic Club Holiday Market, alongside her Grammie,
She even set up shop at the China Spring Civic Club Holiday Market, alongside her Grammie, where she did big business, especially, when they heard about the cause.(Courtesy Photos)

The young girl has been selling the beaded bracelets for $3 and earrings for $2 to friends and family.

She even set up shop at the China Spring Civic Club Holiday Market, alongside her Grammie, where she did big business, especially, when they heard about the cause.

“I went to a Christmas market with my Grammie, and I talked to the people about what I did and why,” Peyton said.

Peyton was able to buy 41 stuffed animals with the money she raised.
Peyton was able to buy 41 stuffed animals with the money she raised.(Courtesy Photos)

Peyton’s mom, Amy, said it’s been heartwarming to watch her young child want to do so much for others.

“It was just neat because the progression was on her own,” Amy said.  “It started with learning to make the jewelry and then turned into ‘I’m going to sell this and buy toys for kids in the hospital this Christmas,’” Amy said.

Peyton was able to buy 41 stuffed animals with the money she raised.   She plans to deliver them to patients at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco on Friday.

