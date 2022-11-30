Less windy but more clouds Thursday

Our breezy winds come down as the day goes on and are expected to be a lot calmer tonight. The calmer winds overnight coupled with clear skies will allow lows to dip into the low-to-mid 30s Friday morning. What should start out initially as a clear-sky Thursday will quickly turn into a mostly cloudy day. There’s a small chance for some drizzle falling from those clouds in the afternoon, but rain chances are capped near 10%. Thursday’s highs, thanks to returning clouds, will only reach the low-to-mid 50s.

The winter chill doesn’t stick around for a long time this go around - we have warm and humid air making a comeback by Friday as our next cold front approaches. Friday’s weather is cloudy, breezy, more humid, and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Saturday morning brings another cold front that could kick up a stray shower or two, but it’ll likely come through dry. On Saturday, temperatures ahead of the front near 60° are expected to drop in the morning as the front moves in. While some late-day sunshine could allow temperatures to rebound into the mid-to-upper 50s late in the day, we’re generally expecting Saturday’s afternoon temperatures to stay in the upper 40s and 50s.

Saturday’s shot of cold air is generally going to be fleeting since humid air quickly returns Saturday night. The extra humidity keeps the mostly cloudy skies around through pretty much the majority of next week as highs warm into the low-to-mid 60s Sunday before reaching the low-to-mid 70s Monday. Another front is expected to arrive on Tuesday of next week, once again giving us a slight dip in temperatures and a minimal chance for showers. We keep more moisture in the atmosphere next week, so there’s at least a small chance for rain daily. At this time, it doesn’t look to add up to much, but we will be keeping an eye on all the ingredients to see if that could change.

