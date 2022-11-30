Men accused of sexually assaulting woman in Bellmead out on bond

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Bellmead police arrested two men on Monday after a 20-year-old woman alleged they sexually assaulted her earlier this month.

Jason Mitchell Santov-Vasquez and Abraham Morales, both 22, were arrested on sexual assault charges after the woman reported she was sexually assaulted in two locations on Nov. 20.

According to arrest affidavits, a Bellmead detective was called to the hospital to interview the woman, who said she had been at a party in the 1300 block of Lisa Street and met a man named Jason. He reportedly told her that her sister, whom she had been with at the party, left and he offered to take her to a fast-food restaurant in Bellmead.

The woman told police she got into a white Ford pickup with Santov-Vasquez and he parked at the back of the restaurant. He ordered her to get in the back of the truck and disrobe, the affidavit alleges. The woman protested and asked if he would take her to see her sister, but told police that Santov-Vasquez persisted in his demands that she take off her pants.

She said she complied with his orders because she was scared and told Bellmead officers that Santov-Vasquez sexually assaulted her in the back seat of the truck.

“The victim stated it was painful due to not having prior sexual intercourse with a male,” according to the arrest affidavit.

She said Santov-Vasquez drove her back to the Lisa Street residence, where she said Morales “trapped” her in the bathroom, pulled down her pants and sexually abused her, the affidavit alleges.

Santov-Vasquez and Morales were free Wednesday after posting $20,000 bonds each.

