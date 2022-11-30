Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) selected to lead House Democrats

Rep. Clark, Aguilar are Jeffries lieutenants
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) selected to lead House Democrats
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) selected to lead House Democrats(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time in roughly two decades, House Democrats have new leadership.

New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries was chosen unanimously by Democratic members during a Wednesday morning vote. He will take over the caucus’s top leadership position from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Jeffries said, “I also want to convey my thanks to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an extraordinary speaker for the ages and who has delivered so much for so many over such a significant period of time.”

Pelosi announced earlier this month that she would step away from leadership after roughly two decades. In her speech on the House floor, she called for a “new generation” to lead the caucus. Jeffries is 52 years old, 30 years younger than Pelosi.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark will serve as the House Democratic Whip, the number two leadership position. California Congressman Pete Aguilar will serve as the House Democratic Conference chair.

Clark said, “We as a team, and as a caucus, reflect the diversity in the strength of the American people.”

The House Democratic assistant leadership role remains up in the air, and a vote expected on Thursday. Current House Democratic Whip, South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn is in the running for the role. He is being challenged by Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline.

On Wednesday, Cicilline said, “With attacks on the LBGTQ community… the horrific shooting in Colorado Springs… It just underscores the importance that there be LBGTQ representation at the leadership table.”

Cicilline also said, “I have enormous respect for Mr. Clyburn, this is not about him, this is about ensuring that we have a fully inclusive and fully representative leadership team.”

Jeffries was asked how he expects House Democrats will work across the aisle in the next Congress, one where Republicans will control the House.

Jeffries said, “We will also push back against extremism whenever necessary, and we seek to find common ground whenever and wherever possible.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is trying to find enough support to win the Speaker position, as the Republicans will be in the majority in January for the 118th Congress.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Latest News

FILE: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talks with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. (Erin Schaff/The New York...
U.S. Senate gives final passage to same-sex marriage bill without support from Cruz and Cornyn
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (left) and Texas Senator Ted Cruz (right)
Cruz lashes out at Senate GOP leadership after Democrats retain control
Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis
Texas Republicans prefer Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump for 2024, new GOP poll finds
FILE: Leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Waco.
O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
South Dakota Republicans dominated the November 2022 general election in South Dakota. Now more...
Republicans dominate in South Dakota general election